UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal Sounds Alarm Over Migration Surge After Boat Disaster

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

Senegal sounds alarm over migration surge after boat disaster

Senegal's government has said it is worried about a "resurgence" of migrants hoping to reach Europe, after a disaster off the West African nation's coast last week claimed lives

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Senegal's government has said it is worried about a "resurgence" of migrants hoping to reach Europe, after a disaster off the West African nation's coast last week claimed lives.

In a statement published Monday, government spokesperson Ndeye Ticke Ndiaye Diop pointed to a rise in migrant vessels intercepted by the Senegalese navy this month.

On Friday, fuel drums aboard one of these traditional wooden boats caught fire 80 kilometres (49 miles) off the southern city of Mbour, the statement said.

The incident caused the death of "more than 10 youngsters", Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Twitter, although local press reports put the death toll at several dozen people.

AFP was unable to independently confirm the number of dead.

Senegal's navy said that it rescued 51 people, without specifying the original number of people aboard the boat.

"The government has noted with regret the resurgence of clandestine emigration by sea," the statement said, adding that patrols had rescued 388 people at sea between October 7 and Friday alone.

West Africans desperate to get to Europe have increasingly opted to take the Atlantic route to the Spain's Canary Islands in recent years, as authorities have clamped down on crossings from Libya.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Europe Twitter Spain Libya October From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 7 businesses for violating COV ..

36 minutes ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

51 minutes ago

Security beefed up in Punjab

7 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Minister Self-Isolates After Conta ..

8 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 5 more lives, infects 335 others: ..

12 seconds ago

University of Peshawar organize 5-day cross cultur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.