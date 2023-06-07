Senegal Temporarily Closes Consulates Abroad Following Attacks - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Senegalese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the country's consulates abroad would be temporarily closed following attacks, including in European and US cities.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Senegalese Abroad informs of a temporary closure of Senegalese consulates abroad.

This measure is taken following a series of attacks performed recently against Senegal's diplomatic missions and consulates, including in Paris, Bordeaux, Milan and New York," the ministry said in a statement.

The attacks resulted in significant damage to the diplomatic missions, the ministry said, adding that the consulate general in Milan had been particularly affected, with its machines for making passports and national identity cards completely destroyed.

The consulates will open again as soon as material as well as security conditions allow it, the ministry added.