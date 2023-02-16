Senegal to Hold Presidential Election on February 25, 2024 - Interior Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Senegal will hold the next presidential election on February 25, 2024 amid a tense political situation in the country, the Senegalese Interior Ministry said on Thursday

"The interior minister (Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome) is informing citizens and politicians of Senegal that Sunday, February 25, 2024, has been chosen as the date of the next presidential election," the ministry said in a statement on social media.

The date for the presidential election was set by a presidential decree of February 16, the statement read.

After the 2016 referendum, a Senegalese president is elected for a five-year term and can lead the country for no more than two consecutive terms.

The country is reportedly facing a tense political situation between the opposition and the ruling coalition, which are divided over the issue of a third term for President Macky Sall, who was elected in 2012 and then re-elected for a second term in 2019. Sall has not yet announced his candidacy for the next presidential election.

Non-governmental organizations have been calling for Sall to openly declare that he will not run for his own succession to avoid chaos, as happened in 2012 with former President Abdoulaye Wade's third term candidacy, which led to several deaths.

