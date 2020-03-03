UrduPoint.com
Senegal, Tunisia Report First Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The African countries of Senegal and Tunisia confirmed their first cases of infection with the COVID-19 coronavirus on Monday.

The patient in Tunisia is a 40-year-old local who has recently returned from a trip to Italy, the state news agency TAP cited the national Health Ministry as saying.

In Senegal, a French national living in Point Almadies came down with the disease after traveling with Air Senegal, IG FM radio said. Authorities are tracing other passengers on the flight.

The virus has spread to more than 60 countries since it was first reported in China in late December. Over 89,200 people have contracted the virus globally, over 9,000 of them outside China. Some 3,000 people have died and more than 45,000 have already recovered.

