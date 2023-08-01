Open Menu

Senegalese Authorities Dissolve Main Opposition Party On Subversion Charges - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The Senegalese authorities have ordered the dissolution of the country's main opposition party, The African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity" (PASTEF), over the alleged subversion of the government by its leaders, the Senegalese Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The repeated calls for rebellion by the party's leaders have led to deaths, a large number of victims and the looting of public and private property, the ministry said.

"The PASTEF political party is dissolved by the decree dated July 31," the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, PASTEF's leader, prominent opposition politician Ousmane Sonko, was arrested for allegedly calling for rebellion. On Monday, Sonko was formally charged and taken into custody, the Algeria Press Service (APS) reported, citing the politician's lawyer.

Sonko's arrest sparked riots across Senegal. In early June, he was sentenced to two years in prison for "corrupting youth," which effectively disqualified him from running for president in the February 2024 general election.

