Senegalese cinemas pay tribute to Sembene on 100th anniversary

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The lights fade and the screen lights up, transporting Senegalese cinemagoers back in time to the world of Ousmane Sembene, who would have been 100 this year.

To celebrate, Dakar movie theatres are showing some of the best-known works by the father of African film, including "The Money Order", "The Outsiders", "Camp de Thiaroye" and "Black Girl".

Sembene, who died in 2007 at the age of 84, is celebrated for championing social and political issues throughout his career as a writer and filmmaker.

"He showed the way to an entire generation of artists," said Senegalese film critic Baba Diop, arguing that Sembene had enabled African cinema to take the place it deserved.

Thanks to Sembene's team, scores of photos of the director have been rediscovered, pipe in mouth or peering in deep concentration through the lens of his camera.

The African Cinema Archive fund ASM is now digitalising these old negatives and is due to exhibit them in Burkina Faso, France and Italy.