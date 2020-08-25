Senegalese Company Says Cooperation With Russia Moving Forward

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The cooperation between Russia and Senegal is developing and is moving in the right direction, Abdoulaye Sow, the president of Senegal's West African and Russian Industrial Group, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the ARMY 2020 defense industry forum.

"This [the cooperation] is very good, is moving forward," Sow said, adding that the relationship between Russia and Senegal is the best in history.

Meanwhile, when asked about the situation in Mali, Sow expressed solidarity with the Malian people.

"We in Africa are all brothers.

And Mali [people] are our brothers. We can not speak from all Senegalese people. But my community supports the brotherly nation of Mali," Sow said.

The official argued that the people in Mali would handle the situation themselves.

The Malian military ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last week. The National Committee for the Salvation of the People was then established by the rebels. According to Ismael Wague, a spokesman for the committee, the military plans to appoint either a civilian or military leader for the transitional period in Mali.