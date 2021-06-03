Senegalese 'Escape Ace' captured after latest jailbreak

A Senegalese prisoner notorious for his serial jailbreaks was re-arrested on Thursday, police said, after making his latest escape in the West African country last weekend

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A Senegalese prisoner notorious for his serial jailbreaks was re-arrested on Thursday, police said, after making his latest escape in the West African country last weekend.

Baye Modou Fall, dubbed the "Escape Ace", slipped out of a penitentiary in the north of the seaside capital Dakar late Saturday.

Senegalese media say the 32-year-old has already escaped from prison 12 times.

On Monday, the fugitive described, in an interview with a private television channel, how he broke a ventilation grate in his cell and then rappelled down the prison wall.

"I always knew that I could get out of the prison at any time, night or day," Fall said.

But a spokesman for Senegal's gendarmerie told AFP on Thursday that officers had captured the escapee in Moussala, a village in the east of the country, near the border with Mali.

He added that an elite unit of gendarmes would transfer Fall back to Dakar.