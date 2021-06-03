UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegalese 'Escape Ace' Captured After Latest Jailbreak

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 08:57 PM

Senegalese 'Escape Ace' captured after latest jailbreak

A Senegalese prisoner notorious for his serial jailbreaks was re-arrested on Thursday, police said, after making his latest escape in the West African country last weekend

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A Senegalese prisoner notorious for his serial jailbreaks was re-arrested on Thursday, police said, after making his latest escape in the West African country last weekend.

Baye Modou Fall, dubbed the "Escape Ace", slipped out of a penitentiary in the north of the seaside capital Dakar late Saturday.

Senegalese media say the 32-year-old has already escaped from prison 12 times.

On Monday, the fugitive described, in an interview with a private television channel, how he broke a ventilation grate in his cell and then rappelled down the prison wall.

"I always knew that I could get out of the prison at any time, night or day," Fall said.

But a spokesman for Senegal's gendarmerie told AFP on Thursday that officers had captured the escapee in Moussala, a village in the east of the country, near the border with Mali.

He added that an elite unit of gendarmes would transfer Fall back to Dakar.

Related Topics

Police Prisoner Mali Dakar Senegal Border Media TV From

Recent Stories

Stocks shudder as US jobs data shine

4 minutes ago

DC Bahawalpur inspects cleanliness campaign

4 minutes ago

Red Cross Chief Meets With Myanmar's Military Lead ..

4 minutes ago

Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par" programme in full swing ..

7 minutes ago

Bill to ban development of housing societies on ag ..

7 minutes ago

FPCCI hosts digital cultural exhibition to support ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.