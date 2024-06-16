Open Menu

Senegalese Eye Elegance For Eid At Half The Price

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Senegalese eye elegance for Eid at half the price

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) In a second-hand shop in the suburbs of Senegal's capital, Seynabou Sarr is inundated with orders days before West Africa's largest Muslim festival of Tabaski.

Sarr, 30, constantly answers calls while showing customers second-hand boubous -- a traditional robe worn by both men and women at religious or ceremonial occasions.

Tabaski -- marked by most Senegalese on Monday -- is celebrated with great pomp but can put families under pressure over the need to spend on food and new clothes.

Wearing the same outfit two years running is frowned upon.

"People used to be ashamed to wear second-hand clothes for fear of being mocked or denigrated," Sarr, who is also known as Nabou, said.

"But increasingly, many are becoming aware of their benefits."

For Tabaski -- the West African name for Eid -- customers want boubous made from luxury fabrics, adorned with pearls and embroidery -- but not with a luxury price tag.

When new, some boubous can cost up to 250,000 CFA francs ($405), a small fortune in a country where the median salary is 54,000 CFA francs ($88) a month.

But at the boutique, it is possible to find one for as little as 90,000 CFA francs or less.

- Second-hand success -

Nabou launched her business online in 2018 before opening the shop in 2022.

She now has more than 80,000 followers on TikTok.

Abdou Fall has this year opted for a second-hand tunic -- an elegant three-piece with beautiful embroidery around the neck.

He bought it for 60,000 CFA francs but it would have cost 130,000 CFA francs new.

"It wasn't in my plans to buy a boubou this year as I already had a lot to do with other expenses," he said.

"But the price was so affordable that I thought I'll not deprive myself."

Another customer Matar Sarr says that with a little bit of money, "you can look as good as everyone else".

"Who can tell that it is not new? Nobody," Sarr said.

In Senegal, the success of second-hand often has less to do with environmental concerns and more to do with financial motives.

Khady Djiba is looking for a wedding dress for her sister.

She examines the quality of the fabrics, runs her hand over the seams, lingers over the beading and finally choses a tunic with a long train adorned with glittering pearls.

New, the dress would be out of reach, but for 75,000 CFA francs, Djiba can buy it from Nabou.

It has a few flaws but with a couple of alterations and dry-cleaning, it will be as good as new.

"It's a good deal," she said smiling.

Related Topics

Africa Business Marriage Buy Same Price Senegal Money Women 2018 Muslim From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

12 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

12 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

12 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

12 hours ago
Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

12 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

12 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

13 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

13 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

13 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

13 hours ago

More Stories From World