UrduPoint.com

Senegalese Government Recognises Poll Defeat In Key Cities

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Senegalese government recognises poll defeat in key cities

Senegal's ruling coalition on Monday acknowledged defeat in two local polls seen as a key test of support ahead of an eagerly-awaited general election

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Senegal's ruling coalition on Monday acknowledged defeat in two local polls seen as a key test of support ahead of an eagerly-awaited general election.

President Macky Sall's alliance said it had lost the capital Dakar and the country's largest southern city, Ziguinchor, in Sunday's mayoral and local ballots.

The vote, seen as a litmus test for Sall, were the first in his West African country since deadly riots last year over the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

"Overall, the national trend shows our coalition winning easily in several regional capitals," the ruling Bennoo Bokk Yaakaar alliance said in a statement on Sunday evening.

"But our bid to take Dakar and Ziguinchor has not been conclusive." Final results have not yet been declared but the mayoral vote in Ziguinchor, capital of Casamance, appears to have been won by Sonko.

Sonko is seen as one of the main contenders to replace 60-year-old Sall in the forthcoming 2024 presidential election.

Sall was first elected in 2012 on promises to help the poor in the nation of 17 million people. He won a second term in 2019, beating Sonko, but has come under increasing criticism since then.

The president is accused of arranging court cases against his rivals. These include Sonko, who was summoned in March last year to answer charges of rape he said were politically motivated.

The move sparked several days of violence in which at least 12 people died, shocking a country considered to be a beacon of stability in a volatile region.

The opposition fears that Sall will seek to exploit constitutional changes approved in 2016 to argue that a two-term limit for presidents does not apply, and run for a third term in 2024.

The president is well respected on the international scene, particularly over jihadist violence in the Sahel region, but his critics view him as serving the business interests of Senegal's former colonial power France.

Related Topics

Election Riots Business Poor Vote France Died Ziguinchor Dakar Alliance Senegal March Sunday 2016 2019 Million Court Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy inducts PNS Tughril, Seaking helicop ..

Pakistan Navy inducts PNS Tughril, Seaking helicopters in PN Fleet

30 seconds ago
 Reports About Xi's 'Request' to Putin on Ukraine F ..

Reports About Xi's 'Request' to Putin on Ukraine Fake - Kremlin

32 seconds ago
 AIOU begins enrollment of continuing students

AIOU begins enrollment of continuing students

4 minutes ago
 Thousands protest in Sudan against military rule: ..

Thousands protest in Sudan against military rule: AFP

4 minutes ago
 Saqib Ateel directs officers to guide farmers to a ..

Saqib Ateel directs officers to guide farmers to avoid rust attack in wheat crop ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.