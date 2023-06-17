Senegalese Leader Says Compliance With UN Charter Necessary for Russia-Ukraine Talks

Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Saturday that compliance with the UN Charter is a condition for a possible Moscow-Kiev dialogue, expressing confidence that Russia, as a UN founding country, is committed to its obligation

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Saturday that compliance with the UN Charter is a condition for a possible Moscow-Kiev dialogue, expressing confidence that Russia, as a UN founding country, is committed to its obligations.

"The conditions (for the dialogue) have been named. One of them is compliance with the UN Charter.

I am sure that Russia, which is a founding country of this organization and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is committed to the Charter," Sall said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other African delegates on the Ukrainian peace initiative in St. Petersburg.

The Senegalese leader noted the importance of maintaining humanitarian corridors and strengthening efforts in this field.

Earlier on Saturday, Putin personally received and greeted the African delegates at the Konstantinovsky Palace to discuss the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine.