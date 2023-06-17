UrduPoint.com

Senegalese Leader Says Compliance With UN Charter Necessary For Russia-Ukraine Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Senegalese Leader Says Compliance With UN Charter Necessary for Russia-Ukraine Talks

Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Saturday that compliance with the UN Charter is a condition for a possible Moscow-Kiev dialogue, expressing confidence that Russia, as a UN founding country, is committed to its obligation

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Saturday that compliance with the UN Charter is a condition for a possible Moscow-Kiev dialogue, expressing confidence that Russia, as a UN founding country, is committed to its obligations.

"The conditions (for the dialogue) have been named. One of them is compliance with the UN Charter.

I am sure that Russia, which is a founding country of this organization and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is committed to the Charter," Sall said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other African delegates on the Ukrainian peace initiative in St. Petersburg.

The Senegalese leader noted the importance of maintaining humanitarian corridors and strengthening efforts in this field.

Earlier on Saturday, Putin personally received and greeted the African delegates at the Konstantinovsky Palace to discuss the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah

10 minutes ago
 FBR to facilitate business community for barter tr ..

FBR to facilitate business community for barter trade: Ansari

7 minutes ago
 Body of minor boy found from water pond

Body of minor boy found from water pond

16 minutes ago
 AIOU to set up 'Sahulat Centers' for resolving stu ..

AIOU to set up 'Sahulat Centers' for resolving students' complaints: Dr Nasir

13 minutes ago
 PM's talent hunt scheme provides an opportunity to ..

PM's talent hunt scheme provides an opportunity to the youth: Murtaza Abbassi

13 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russia Welcomes Balanced Approach of Af ..

Putin Says Russia Welcomes Balanced Approach of African Countries to Ukraine Con ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.