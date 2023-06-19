UrduPoint.com

Senegalese Leader Thanks Putin For Receiving African Delegation, Readiness For Dialogue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Senegalese leader Macky Sall on Sunday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for hosting the delegation at the Konstantinovsky Palace near St. Petersburg and his willingness to engage in dialogue.

"I thank President Vladimir Putin for the welcome and his readiness for a dialogue," Sall tweeted.

The Senegalese leader said it was important to settle the Ukraine conflict to prevent a major disaster.

On Saturday, Putin personally received the African delegates to discuss the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine.

Sall, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Comoros leader Othman Ghazali and Zambian head of state Hakainde Hichilema participated in the talks. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Ugandan and Congolese representatives also partook in the negotiations.

