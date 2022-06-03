UrduPoint.com

Senegalese President Calls For Lifting Sanctions From Russia's Food Products

The sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries are hampering African nations' access to grain and fertilizers and exacerbating food insecurity in the region, therefore, Russian food products must be exempted from any economic restrictions, Senegalese President and Chairman of the African Union Macky Sall said on Friday

Earlier in the day, Sall arrived in the Russian city of Sochi to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and discuss the expansion of political dialogue and economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Anti-Russia sanctions have made this situation worse and now we do not have access to grain from Russia, primarily to wheat. And, most importantly, we do not have access to fertiliser," Sall said at the meeting.

Sall added that the food situation in the African region had already been dire, but the recent crisis unfolding amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine has further degraded the situation, threatening Africa's food security.

"This morning, I spoke with my colleague from the African Union Commission. I told him that there were two major problems - the crisis and the sanctions. We must work together to resolve these problems so that sanctions are lifted on food products, in particular, grain, and fertilizer," he added.

On Tuesday, Sall raised the issue of deteriorating food security situation in Africa at EU leaders' extraordinary summit in Brussels, saying that Western sanctions against Russian banks and their disconnection from the SWIFT system of global payments hinder and sometimes completely cut off food purchases by African countries. He added that Africa was expecting existing global grain stockpiles to be unblocked to avoid "a catastrophic scenario of shortages and rising prices," while expressing support for the UN initiative on resolving the situation.

