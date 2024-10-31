Senegalese President Leaves Madinah
October 31, 2024
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Republic of Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye left Madinah on Thursday after visiting the Prophet’s Mosque and performing prayers.
He was seen off at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport by Governor of Madinah Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz and several other officials.
