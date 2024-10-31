Open Menu

Senegalese President Leaves Madinah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Senegalese President leaves Madinah

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Republic of Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye left Madinah on Thursday after visiting the Prophet’s Mosque and performing prayers.

He was seen off at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport by Governor of Madinah Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz and several other officials.

Related Topics

Governor Senegal Mosque Airport

Recent Stories

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

12 minutes ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

2 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

14 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

15 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

15 hours ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

15 hours ago
 Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World