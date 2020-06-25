UrduPoint.com
Senegalese President Self-Quarantines For 2 Weeks After Contact With COVID-19 Carrier

Senegalese President Macky Sall has self-isolated himself for two weeks as a precaution after coming into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential office said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Senegalese President Macky Sall has self-isolated himself for two weeks as a precaution after coming into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential office said on Thursday.

Seydou Gueye, the president's adviser in charge of communications, said that Sall had taken the COVID-19 test after being exposed to coronavirus.

The results came back negative.

"However, following the doctors' recommendations on this issue, the president has been isolated for two weeks, starting on Wednesday, June 24," Gueye said in a statement posted on the office's Twitter account.

According to the Senegalese Health Ministry's latest update, the West African country has so far registered 6,129 COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths and 4,072 recoveries.

