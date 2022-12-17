Senegalese President to Begin 4-Day Visit to Japan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Senegalese President Macky Sall will begin his official four-day working visit to Japan on Saturday.

During the trip, the president is expected to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and exchange views on further development of bilateral relations. The situation in Ukraine and the reform of the United Nations Security Council will also be on the agenda.

The visit will last until December 20.