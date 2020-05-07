Senegalese relatives urge govt to repatriate virus dead

Relatives of Senegalese citizens who died of coronavirus abroad are pressing the government to bring their bodies back, and plan to take a case to the Supreme Court, a lawyer said Wednesday

The families want to hold religious ceremonies on home soil to bury their loved, but the government has ruled out repatriating bodies to stem the spread of the virus.

This has left bodies stranded, is some cases for weeks, and grieving family members "distressed," said Tamsir Ousmane Ba, a relative of one of the deceased in Italy.

The family members said that around 80 Senegalese have died from COVID-19 overseas, including 40 in France alone.

But the foreign ministry estimates that a total of 67 Senegalese citizens have died from coronavirus worldwide, according to Amadou Francois Gueye, the head of the department of exterior.

"The government is maintaining its decision not to repatriate bodies," he added.

Lawyer Me Assane Dioma Ndiaye said the group of relatives filed a motion with the Supreme Court on Tuesday to declare the foreign ministry's decision illegal.

The family members are suffering from "trauma, stress and great distress", the lawyer said.

He added that the decision was a "fundamental violation" of the right to mourn and practice religion in the Muslim-majority West African country.

The relatives have spoken of the difficulty of mourning without a burial, and said they fear that unless they keep up payments to maintain the bodies, they could be buried wherever they are currently located.

Some have already been buried in this way, said Tamsir Ousmane Ba.

The Supreme Court will meet with the parties on Thursday, the lawyer said.