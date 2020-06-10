UrduPoint.com
Senegalese Ruling Coalition Condemns Floyd Murder

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:44 AM

The ruling coalition of Senegal President Macky Sall on Tuesday sharply condemned the murder of US African American George Floyd, in a rare move by an African state

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The ruling coalition of Senegal President Macky Sall on Tuesday sharply condemned the murder of US African American George Floyd, in a rare move by an African state.

There have been few large demonstrations in Africa following the death by asphyxiation of Floyd at the hands of a white policeman in Minneapolis on May 25.

But a coalition led by Sall's party, the Alliance for the Republic, issued a statement that "condemned with the utmost energy the assassination of George Floyd and all the other African-American victims who have died recently by point-blank gunfire or following lethal acts of torture and incredible police violence.

" It urged Senegalese to "express in a dignified and peaceful manner their solidarity with our brothers and sisters of African descent." The coalition also urged African governments to coordinate with the African Union a large-scale action to condemn racial violence around the world.

A delegation planned to present US officials in Dakar with a letter of protest and insist they take measures to protect US citizens of African origin.

A march to honour Floyd is also scheduled in Dakar Tuesday around the time Floyd's funeral is to be held in Houston.

