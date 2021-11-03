UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:13 PM

Senegalese writer Mohamed Mbougar Sarr won France's most prestigious literary award on Wednesday for his novel, "The Most Secret Memory of Men" ("La plus secrete memoire des hommes")

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Senegalese writer Mohamed Mbougar Sarr won France's most prestigious literary award on Wednesday for his novel, "The Most Secret Memory of Men" ("La plus secrete memoire des hommes").

The 31-year-old is the second youngest winner of the Goncourt Prize after Patrick Grainville, who won it in 1976 aged 29, and the first novelist from sub-Saharan Africa to do so.

Paule Constant, a member of the jury, described the book about the travels of a fictional young Senegalese author as a flamboyant "hymn to literature.

"

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr was handed a symbolic check for 10 Euros ($12) by Academie Goncourt at a ceremony in a posh Paris restaurant. The prize has been awarded annually since 1903 to celebrate outstanding French prose.

Other contenders for this year's award were Christine Angot with "The Journey to the East" ("Le Voyage dans l'Est"), Sorj Chalandon with "Son of a Bitch" ("Enfant de salaud") and Louis-Philippe Dalembert with "Milwaukee Blues."

