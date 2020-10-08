UrduPoint.com
Senegal's Former Slave Island Goree To Reopen To Visitors

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 09:38 PM

Senegal's Goree island, a former slave-trading entrepot turned tourist attraction, will open on Saturday, a municipal official said, after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close for months

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Senegal's Goree island, a former slave-trading entrepot turned tourist attraction, will open on Saturday, a municipal official said, after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close for months.

Vistors, who usually throng the 28-hectare island during peak hours, will be able to return in smaller numbers and must wear facemasks.

Lying offshore from Senegal's capital Dakar, Goree island was the largest slave-trading centre on the African coast between the 15th and 19th century, according to the UN's cultural agency.

Now the island relies heavily on tourism, and it has suffered since the government shut it in March after the coronavirus pandemic reached Senegal.

Its roughly 2,000 inhabitants, many of whom work in the island's tourism industry, have only been allowed in and out on supply vessels.

"Everything was closed. We were operating at zero percent," said Mamadu Adama Diop, the chief of staff to Goree's mayor.

Closing the island protected its inhabitants, however.

