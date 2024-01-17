Open Menu

Senegal's Hann Bay, A Paradise Turned Sewer, Awaits Clean Up

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM

On Dakar's long Hann Bay beach, a lone figure with a shovel and wheelbarrow tirelessly picks up mounds of rubbish in such quantities that the task takes on an almost mythological air

On Dakar's long Hann Bay beach, a lone figure with a shovel and wheelbarrow tirelessly picks up mounds of rubbish in such quantities that the task takes on an almost mythological air.

The smell is acrid. A few meters from the man, a pipe carries a black mixture of household and factory wastewater into the Atlantic.

Once considered one of the most beautiful coves in all Africa, the former idyllic stretch of fine sand around twenty kilometres long, adjacent to the port of Dakar, has become the dumping ground for an increasing population and ever-expanding industry.

Most of Senegal's manufacturing industry is located along the bay and discharges its waste directly into it. Ocean pollution is at worrying levels.

The government has been promising to clean up the area for over twenty years.

But a clean-up project launched in 2018 with financial support from the French Development Agency, Invest International, the Chinese Development Bank and the European Union has stalled.

The National Sanitation Agency (ONAS) has just announced the resumption of the work that has been suspended for months. Locals have long been begging for real change.

"We've been told for years that there's a project, but nothing changes. I don't believe in it any more," said Daouda Kane, 45, sitting on the seafront.

A few meters away, a woman is pouring the remains of her lunch pot onto the shore, which is teeming with insects.

