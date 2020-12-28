MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Senegalese President Macky Hall on Monday said he was due to take part in the inauguration ceremony of his Burkanese counterpart, Roch Kabore, on Monday.

"I am delighted to participate this Monday, December 28, 2020, in the investiture ceremony of my Burkanese counterpart @rochkaborepf , following his re-election as President of the Republic," Hall tweeted.

Ivory Coast President Alassabe Outtara will also attend the ceremony, according to his office.

The general election in the West African nation of Burkina Faso was held on November 22, and the results were announced on December 18. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore won his second five-year term with over 57 percent of the vote in the first round,

Kabore's People's Movement for Progress party won 56 out of 127 seats in the National Assembly, which is the country's parliamentary body.