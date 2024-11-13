Open Menu

Senegal's New Leaders Eye Majority In Parliamentary Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Senegal's new leaders eye majority in parliamentary polls

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Senegal will elect a new parliament Sunday, with the new leaders aiming for a clear majority to see through the promise of radical change that swept them to power eight months ago.

Pledging economic transformation, social justice and a fight against corruption, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye won 54 percent of the vote in March and raised hopes among the largely youthful population in the West African country.

Faye and his Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko must tackle slow economic growth and high inflation, deal with widespread unemployment and address the large number of young people risking their lives to reach Europe every year.

The president paved the way for snap parliamentary elections when he dissolved the opposition-led national assembly in September.

"The party in power is going to win the election because all the young people are with them", said Mamoudou Soumare, a 24-year-old student, who also earns a small amount working on a construction site in a working-class district of the capital Dakar.

But he said that since they won the presidential election, "they haven't done a damn thing".

"After the legislative elections, there will be no more time to wait", he said.

"If they don't do anything, in 2029, we'll get rid of them".

Related Topics

Election Corruption National Assembly Prime Minister Europe Parliament Vote Student Young Dakar Senegal SITE March September Sunday All

Recent Stories

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

19 minutes ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

32 minutes ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

42 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

3 hours ago
Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar ..

Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs

12 hours ago
 Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take ..

Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks

12 hours ago
 NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil ..

NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety

12 hours ago
 Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election camp ..

Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes

12 hours ago
 Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independenc ..

Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day

13 hours ago
 OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocid ..

OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocide’ in Palestine, Lebanon

13 hours ago

More Stories From World