Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Senegal will elect a new parliament Sunday, with the new leaders aiming for a clear majority to see through the promise of radical change that swept them to power eight months ago.

Pledging economic transformation, social justice and a fight against corruption, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye won 54 percent of the vote in March and raised hopes among the largely youthful population in the West African country.

Faye and his Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko must tackle slow economic growth and high inflation, deal with widespread unemployment and address the large number of young people risking their lives to reach Europe every year.

The president paved the way for snap parliamentary elections when he dissolved the opposition-led national assembly in September.

"The party in power is going to win the election because all the young people are with them", said Mamoudou Soumare, a 24-year-old student, who also earns a small amount working on a construction site in a working-class district of the capital Dakar.

But he said that since they won the presidential election, "they haven't done a damn thing".

"After the legislative elections, there will be no more time to wait", he said.

"If they don't do anything, in 2029, we'll get rid of them".