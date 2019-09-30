UrduPoint.com
Senegal's President Pardons Dakar's Mayor Charged With Fraud - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:40 AM

Senegalese President Macky Sall pardoned on Sunday the mayor of the city of Dakar, Khalifa Ababacar Sall, who was sentenced to five years in prison over fraud charges, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Senegalese President Macky Sall pardoned on Sunday the mayor of the city of Dakar, Khalifa Ababacar Sall, who was sentenced to five years in prison over fraud charges, local media reported.

According to the DakarActu media outlet, Sall, as well as other individuals convicted in the same case, would be immediately released from the prison.

In March 2018, a Senegalese court charged the mayor in multiple law breaches, including the illegal withdrawal of 2.7 million euros ($2.9 million) from the bank accounts of the Mayor's Office, and fake documents. Nevertheless, the charges related to the organization of a criminal network and money laundering were dropped.

The Senegalese Supreme Court dismissed the appeal of the former mayor to cancel the sentence and he missed the chance to participate in the presidential vote, which took place in February.

