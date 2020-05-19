MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The international community has shown a lack of solidarity during the COVID-19 outbreak as a temporary freeze on external debt will not come close to the losses that African countries will soon be facing as a result of the economic disruption caused by the pandemic, Senegalese President Macky Sall said Tuesday.

"Humanity was unable to develop solidarity between the states, despite the effort of the G20 to establish a moratorium on bilateral debts. It was a move, but an insufficient move compared to the economic and social consequences of the pandemic. We continue pleading for more solidarity, for another model based on human values and international solidarity ... I am sad because the pandemic has not taught enough of a lesson to humanity," Sall said at a New York Forum Institute virtual roundtable on the future of Africa.

The Senegalese leader added that no country in the world has been able to put forward a suitable response to the global pandemic that has already claimed the lives of over 316,000 people across the globe, according to the World Health Organization.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that no matter the level of development of the state, be it a G20 state or G7 state, African state or developing state, we could not bring an appropriate response to it. We were all taken by surprise by the scale of this pandemic, and no matter the scientific progress ... the global sanitary system was failing ... This made us think about another model of development," Sall remarked.

The president said that a group of African states has put forward a proposal to create a mechanism that will make it easier for countries to pay off their commercial debts, with the EU or G20 states acting as guarantors. The mechanism could result in the buy out of commercial debts with a longer repayment period of up to 25 years, and interest rates ranging from two to three percent.

According to the country's Health Ministry, 2,617 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Senegal since the start of the outbreak. A further 73 cases were reported over the past 24 hours, up from the 64 cases reported on Monday.