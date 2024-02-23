Open Menu

Senegal's Sall Leaves Open Date For Delayed Presidential Election

Published February 23, 2024

Senegal's Sall leaves open date for delayed presidential election

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Senegal's President Macky Sall said Thursday his mandate would end as planned on April 2, but left open the new date for a presidential election which he postponed earlier this month.

Sall has faced a clamour to set a date for the vote after his abrupt delay to the February 25 election triggered weeks of crisis.

Amid simmering social and political tensions, the president put off a decision on the date until after a political dialogue due to begin on Monday.

In an apparent move to pacify public opinion, Sall also said he would consider releasing imprisoned opposition figures Ousmane Sonko and Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

"On April 2, 2024, my mission ends at the head of Senegal," the president said, seemingly ending suspicions that he might remain in office longer than expected.

"As far as the date is concerned, we'll see what the dialogue comes up with," he added during a televised press interview.

"The election can be held before or after April 2," he said.

But when pressed, he added that he did not think it would be possible before April 2.

Sall said he would hold discussions on Monday and Tuesday with presidential candidates and other political and social actors.

"At the end of the dialogue, we must have a date," he said.

Sall announced the election delay hours before official campaigning was due to begin. Parliament backed the move, despite strong opposition, and Sall then set a new election date in December.

More Stories From World