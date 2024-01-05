Open Menu

Senegal's Top Court Upholds Opposition Leader Defamation Conviction

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Senegal's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a six-month suspended sentence handed to jailed opposition leader Ousmane Sonko for defamation, a state lawyer said, a decision widely seen as jeopardising his chances of running for president.

The 49-year-old, who has filed to stand in next month's presidential election, has been at the centre of a stand-off with the state that has lasted more than two years and sparked several episodes of deadly unrest.

"The sentence and fines have been confirmed. Sonko lost on all counts," state's lawyer El Hadji Diouf said after Supreme Court Judge Abdourahmane Diouf ruled just before midnight.

He added that Sonko was "now totally banned from taking part in an election".

Sonko's lawyers confirmed the ruling to journalists but dodged the question about their his eligibility to run for the country's top job.

Despite the state's refusal to provide him with the necessary documents to run, Sonko's camp maintained he still has the right to contest the vote since a judge in December ordered that he be re-instated on the electoral roll.

The defamation hearing opened on Thursday, without Sonko present, an AFP journalist saw.

The opposition figure, who came third in the 2019 presidential election, was in March handed a two-month suspended sentence and a hefty fine for defamation and insults against Senegal's Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang.

A Dakar appeals court later extended the term to six months.

Sonko was struck off Senegal's electoral register after being sentenced in June to two years' imprisonment for morally corrupting a young person.

He has been jailed since the end of July on other charges, including calling for insurrection, conspiracy with terrorist groups, and endangering state security.

He has denied the charges, saying they are intended to prevent him from running in the February 25 election.

The firebrand figurehead has generated a passionate following among Senegal's disaffected youth.

