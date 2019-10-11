Senior Adviser to US Secretary of State Resigns Over Ukraine Controversy - Reports

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's senior adviser Michael McKinley has resigned amid his disappointment with the lack of diplomatic personnel's protection in a scandal around Ukraine, The Washington Post reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's senior adviser Michael McKinley has resigned amid his disappointment with the lack of diplomatic personnel's protection in a scandal around Ukraine, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump's July 25 telephone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which Trump tried to press Kiev to probe the business interests of US ex-Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, was linked to Ukrainian energy company Burisma. A whistleblower claimed that the White House had attempted to restrict access to the transcript of the call and described it as a bid by Trump to solicit a foreign power's interference in the 2020 US presidential election by pressing Zelenskyy to probe Biden, who is Trump's Democratic rival in the race, and his son Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine.

According to The Washington Post, McKinley, like many others, was disappointed with Pompeo's lack of public support for the diplomats who were mentioned in the scandal involving Ukraine and who were called to Congress to testify.

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and National Security Council Staff Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs Fiona Hill were called to testify in Congress this week.

According to the newspaper, Pompeo is expected to make an official statement on his senior adviser's resignation later in the day.

McKinley is a career diplomat, who for over 30 years of his career served as ambassador to Peru, Colombia, Afghanistan and Brazil. He took the post of adviser to Pompeo in May 2018.