Senior AfD Official Says Crimea Belongs To Russia Historically

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Bernd Baumann, a parliamentary group leader of the German AfD party, said Tuesday that Crimea was historically part of Russia and would likely stay Russian after voting to secede from Ukraine in 2014

"Crimea is de facto in Russia and it was in Russia historically...

(Crimea) was historically part of Russia, and it will very likely boil down to this and we must acknowledge it," he told an AfD faction press conference in parliament.

Baumann suggested that Crimea's handover to Russia would be "possibly part of a valid solution." But he added that the rivals needed to settle it on their own in a process that could include "gives and takes."

