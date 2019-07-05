Senior Afghan Intelligence Chief Killed, 6 Wounded in Nangarhar Province - Regional Police

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) A senior commander of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS), Sayed Noor Abbas, was killed and six civilians were injured in bombing in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Friday, Farid Khan, a spokesman for the provincial police command, told Sputnik.

"The incident happened in police district eight, the NDS chief of district eight was killed with his bodyguard, six civilians were also wounded," Khan said.

The explosion was caused by a roadside bomb that hit Abbas' vehicle.

In a separate incident, a bomb attached to a vehicle in Nangarhar's Kama district left two civilians injured, the provincial governor spokesman, Ataullah Khogyani, told Sputnik.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet but both the Taliban movement and the Islamic State (IS) terror group, outlawed in Russia, are active in the Nangarhar province, which is bordering Pakistan.

The series of incidents in Nangarhar come as mortar shells killed at least six people and wounded over 30 others in the northern province of Faryab, bringing the overall casualties to nearly 50, turning this Friday, a countrywide holiday, into one of the deadliest days in recent weeks.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and IS that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.