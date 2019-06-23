UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Afghan Police Commander Killed In Kunduz Province - Health Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:30 PM

Senior Afghan Police Commander Killed in Kunduz Province - Health Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Senior Afghan police commander Abdul Wahab was killed by his own bodyguard on Sunday in Afghanistan's restive Kunduz province, a local health official told Sputnik.

"The commander was wounded in fire then brought to the hospital. He died due to the wound he sustained," the official said.

Abdul Wahab was attacked inside the regional police compound.

According to local sources, Afghan special forces have surrounded the building.

No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. The government was not available for comment.

This is the second such killing in less than a year. Gen. Abdul Raziq was shot dead and the Kandahar governor injured when a bodyguard opened fire at them inside the government compound last October. The Taliban claimed the attack.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Dead Attack Afghanistan Fire Police Governor Died Kandahar October Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 submissions up 13%

18 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Eid ..

32 minutes ago

&#039;Sanad&#039; a gateway to labour market for H ..

33 minutes ago

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

1 hour ago

DMCC reports 12% growth in 2018, driving commodity ..

1 hour ago

Pakistani footballs to be used in FIFA 2020

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.