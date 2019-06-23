Senior Afghan Police Commander Killed in Kunduz Province - Health Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Senior Afghan police commander Abdul Wahab was killed by his own bodyguard on Sunday in Afghanistan's restive Kunduz province, a local health official told Sputnik.

"The commander was wounded in fire then brought to the hospital. He died due to the wound he sustained," the official said.

Abdul Wahab was attacked inside the regional police compound.

According to local sources, Afghan special forces have surrounded the building.

No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. The government was not available for comment.

This is the second such killing in less than a year. Gen. Abdul Raziq was shot dead and the Kandahar governor injured when a bodyguard opened fire at them inside the government compound last October. The Taliban claimed the attack.