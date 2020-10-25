UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Al-Qaeda Leader Killed In Ghazni Province - Afghan Security Forces

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:10 AM

Senior Al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Ghazni Province - Afghan Security Forces

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Abu Muhsen al-Masri, the second person of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) for the Indian subcontinent, has been killed in a special operation in Afghanistan's Ghazni Province, the country's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said.

"...

as a result of NDS special force unit operation in ghazni province an al-Qaida key member for Indian sub continent, Abu Muhsen Almisry were killed," NDS said on Twitter.

According to Afghanistan's TOLOnews tv channel, the special operation was conducted in the eastern Andar District of Ghazni Province.

Abu Muhsen al-Masri, a senior al-Qaeda leader, was on the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) Most Wanted Terrorists list and had been charged in the United States with having provided material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization, and conspiracy to kill US nationals.

Related Topics

India Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Twitter Ghazni United States FBI TV

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches AED500 million econom ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves stimulus package of A ..

5 hours ago

Coalition intercept, destroys Houthi-launched dron ..

7 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

8 hours ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

8 hours ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.