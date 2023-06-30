Senior Armenian, UK Officials Discuss Strategic Cooperation - Yerevan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan hosted the UK Foreign Office's Director General for Economics, Science and Technology, Kumar Iyer, in Yerevan on Friday for talks on deepening strategic cooperation.

"The significance of practical steps towards the launch of the announced strategic dialogue between Armenia and the United Kingdom was emphasized," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The officials discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and the need to bolster ties in the areas of mutual interest. They spoke about the importance of a stronger economic relationship and cooperation within international organizations.

Paruyr Hovhannisyan also briefed his counterpart on the security situation in the South Caucasus region and Armenia's efforts to establish peace, following repeated clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.