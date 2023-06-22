Open Menu

Senior Armenian, US Military Officials Meet In Germany - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian armed forces Maj. Gen. Edward Asryan has met in Germany with Chief of Staff of the US army Gen. James McConville, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Asryan, who is also Armenia's deputy defense minister, led a delegation to the German-hosted Annual Conference of European Armies at the invitation of US Army Europe and Africa (USAREURAF) chief Gen. Darryl Williams, the ministry said.

"On the first day of the Conference, Major General Edward Asryan had an informal meeting with the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, General James C. McConville," the statement read.

Asryan also held talks with USAREURAF 56th Artillery Command chief Maj. Gen. Stephen Maranian and is scheduled to meet with a number of European defense officials on the sidelines of the conference, the ministry said.

