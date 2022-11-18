ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Italian Foreign Minister and Vice-President of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party Antonio Tajani on Friday dismissed as false reports that the former Italian prime minister intended to go to Moscow to organize negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, British magazine The Spectator reported that Berlusconi wanted to mediate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine as the Italian politician believes that he alone can 'lure' his old friend Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, to the negotiating table.

"Lie. It is not so easy to go to Moscow. I have said in the past that Silvio Berlusconi and Angela Merkel could be good mediators, perhaps within the UN, given their personal acquaintance with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and their clear pro-Atlantic stance.

But this proposal is already outdated by the facts," Tajani told Italian newspaper La Stampa.

In late September, Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in turn, stated that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president came to power in Russia, a demand he later dropped.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy laid out the conditions for peace negotiations with Russia, demanding restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, "compensation for all damages caused by the war," and guarantees that the conflict will not happen again, among others.