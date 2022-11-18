UrduPoint.com

Senior Associate Denies Berlusconi's Plan To Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks In Moscow

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Senior Associate Denies Berlusconi's Plan to Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks in Moscow

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Italian Foreign Minister and Vice-President of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party Antonio Tajani on Friday dismissed as false reports that the former Italian prime minister intended to go to Moscow to organize negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, British magazine The Spectator reported that Berlusconi wanted to mediate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine as the Italian politician believes that he alone can 'lure' his old friend Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, to the negotiating table.

"Lie. It is not so easy to go to Moscow. I have said in the past that Silvio Berlusconi and Angela Merkel could be good mediators, perhaps within the UN, given their personal acquaintance with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and their clear pro-Atlantic stance.

But this proposal is already outdated by the facts," Tajani told Italian newspaper La Stampa.

In late September, Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in turn, stated that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president came to power in Russia, a demand he later dropped.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy laid out the conditions for peace negotiations with Russia, demanding restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, "compensation for all damages caused by the war," and guarantees that the conflict will not happen again, among others.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev Angela Merkel September All

Recent Stories

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

56 minutes ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

3 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.