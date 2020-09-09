Senior Belarus opposition figures held in national security probe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Belarusian investigators on Wednesday said prominent opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak had been detained in a national security probe.

The country's Investigative Committee, which probes major crime, said in a statement that the two were being held as a probe continued into "calls urging action aimed at harming national security".