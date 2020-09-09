UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Belarus Opposition Figures Held In National Security Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

Senior Belarus opposition figures held in national security probe

Belarusian investigators on Wednesday said prominent opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak had been detained in a national security probe

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Belarusian investigators on Wednesday said prominent opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak had been detained in a national security probe.

The country's Investigative Committee, which probes major crime, said in a statement that the two were being held as a probe continued into "calls urging action aimed at harming national security".

Related Topics

Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

6 minutes ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

36 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

51 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat Foundation launches mobile medical serv ..

1 minute ago

SCCI, Customs authorities agreed formation of two ..

1 minute ago

Two LG deptt officials suspended

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.