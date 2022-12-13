UrduPoint.com

Senior Belarusian Diplomat Aleinik Appointed As New Foreign Minister - State Media

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday appointed Sergei Aleinik, who previously served as the first deputy foreign minister, as the country's new foreign minister, Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported.

During his long political career, Aleinik also held the posts of the Belarusian permanent representative to the United Nations and other international organization in Geneva; the ambassador to the International Maritime Organization; the ambassador to the Holy See; the ambassador to the Sovereign Military Order of Hospitallers of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta; the ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and the ambassador to Ireland.

In November, Vladimir Makei, who had served as the Belarusian foreign minister since August 2012, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 64.

