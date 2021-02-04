UrduPoint.com
Senior Belarusian Lawmaker Calls For Urgent Data Privacy Law Amid Public Polarization

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Belarus urgently needs a law on personal data protection amid growing violence against security officers whose identities were disclosed on the internet after the crackdown on post-election protests, Vladimir Andreichenko, the speaker of the Belarusian parliament's lower house, said on Thursday.

Several Belarusian opposition Telegram channels specifically collect and publish personal details of security officers that purportedly used excess force suppressing the protests. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, in the five months to mid-January, it recorded 225 instances of security officers and their families receiving threats, 382 instances of verbal abuse, 92 instances of defamation and over 18,000 instances of disclosure of personal data.

"We need preemptive legislative measures as soon as possible. The prevailing situation in Belarus shows the importance of ensuring the protection of personal data from unlawful assault. Therefore, the [parliament's] national security committee should promptly, by the end of February, draft a data protection bill," Andreichenko said at a house session, as quoted by Belarusian news agency Belta.

The bill will entail amendments to Belarus' criminal and executive legislation, according to the house head.

Lawmaker Svetlana Liubetskaya was quoted in the same report as saying that the bill would address the human right to privacy and the scope of punishment for its violation. Perpetrators might face criminal prosecution, she added.

"Irregularities in the processing of personal data will entail liability depending on the consequences and ensuing damage. The lawmaker proposes codifying all these issues," Liubetskaya said.

Mass protests continue in Belarus, albeit the number of participants is on a downward curve. People took to the streets last August in response to President Alexander Lukashenko claiming landslide victory in a presidential election to sit a sixth consecutive term. Use of force and violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers were more typical of the initial phase of protests.

