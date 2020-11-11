(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Minsk considers the adoption of a resolution on Belarus by the German lower house unabashed meddling in the country's domestic affairs, the chairpersons for both chambers of the Belarusian parliament said on Wednesday.

Last week, the German legislature voted for a resolution, refusing to recognize the results of the presidential election in Belarus as well as the authority of President Alexander Lukashenko. It also called for holding another election with participation of OSCE observers.

"We consider the adoption of the resolution on Belarus by the Bundestag as blatant meddling in our country's domestic affairs," speaker for the lower house Vladimir Andreichenko and his upper house counterpart Natalya Kochanova said in a statement.

Belarus has entered a prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent President Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner.

Multiple countries across the globe, including Europe, have refused to acknowledge the official results, with some politicians calling for sanctions against the Belarusian political class.