Senior Belarusian Official Says Constitutional Vote Will Not Lead to New Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The head of the Belarusian presidential administration ruled out on Wednesday a new wave of post-vote violence in the country that is preparing to vote on constitutional changes early next year.

Belarus saw thousands-strong pro-opposition protests in August after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured a new term.

"I do not think that the referendum will trigger a new wave of protests. Yes, such attempts were made, and foreigners and our fugitive citizens have called for them, but the population has not backed them," Igor Sergeyenko told reporters.

He said that the risk of instability remained, but added that experts were working to identify what he described as hidden threats to the state.

The eastern European nation will go to polls on yet unspecified constitutional changes in January or February. An expert panel will draft the amendments by the end of July. Lukashenko said in March that the reform would redistribute executive powers, adding he planned to retain his.