Senior Biden Admin. Officials To Tour US Southern Border, Brief President - White House
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Senior Biden administration officials will visit the United States border with Mexico and brief the US President on the situation there, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.
"President Biden has asked senior members of his team to travel to the border region in order to provide a full briefing to him," Psaki said during press briefing but did not provide additional details about the visit.