BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Chinese president's special representative, Yang Jiechi, expressed his concerns over the killing of a top Iranian commander during a phone call with the US secretary of state, China's Foreign Ministry said.

Top US diplomat Mike Pompeo tweeted earlier on Friday he had called Jiechi, a member of the Chinese Communist Party's Political Bureau, to talk about the US decision to eliminate Qasem Soleimani.

"The US identified its position on the current situation in the middle East. Yang Jiechi said that China was very concerned about the current situation in the Middle East. China is pursuing a settlement through dialogue and opposes the use of military force in international affairs," the ministry said.