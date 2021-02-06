UrduPoint.com
Senior Chinese Diplomat Urges US To Correct Foreign Policy 'Mistakes'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:30 AM

Senior Chinese Diplomat Urges US to Correct Foreign Policy 'Mistakes'

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Yang Jiechi, a senior Chinese diplomat, urged the United States on Saturday to correct its foreign policy "mistakes" and focus on bilateral cooperation.

"China calls on the US to correct its recent mistakes, focus on cooperation, resolve all differences and work toward a healthy and stable US-Chinese relationship," he was quoted by the China Central Television as saying.

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo, spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who pressed China to uphold democratic values in Tibet and Hong Kong.

More Stories From World

