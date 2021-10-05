UrduPoint.com

Senior Chinese Diplomat, US National Security Adviser to Meet in Switzerland - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Chinese Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, Yang Jiechi, will hold negotiations with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Switzerland from Tuesday to Wednesday, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

The meetings will take place less than a month after a phone talk between the presidents of China and the US.

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden held a telephone conversation to discuss the interests of their respective states, their competition and the mutual responsibility to prevent it from growing into conflict.

The upcoming meeting can be considered as a platform for both sides to rebuild communication channels and implement the consensus reached by Biden and Xi, a source familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

Another source told the paper that the officials are expected to discuss a potential Xi-Biden summit.

