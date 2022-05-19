UrduPoint.com

Senior Chinese Diplomat Warns US' Sullivan Against Interfering In Internal Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Senior Chinese Diplomat Warns US' Sullivan Against Interfering in Internal Affairs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Chinese Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi has told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during a telephone call that Beijing will take drastic measures to protect its sovereignty and national interests if Washington interferes in the country's internal affairs.

"China will take decisive actions to protect its sovereignty and security interests, and we will make our words a reality," Yang said on Thursday, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

According to the diplomat, Washington has made a series of "incorrect actions and statements interfering in China's internal affairs and damaging its national interests.

"

The Taiwan issue is the most sensitive and important in China-US relations, Yang specified. He said that if Washington continues to play the so-called Taiwan card and keeps going down the "wrong path," it will inevitably result in the emergence of a "dangerous situation."

"We urge the US to clearly understand the situation, strictly honor its own commitments, and respect the One China principle and the three joint China-US communiques," Yang said.

Beijing considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has supported pro-independence forces in Taiwan and sold the island weapons.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to be replaced soon: Rana ..

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to be replaced soon: Rana Mashood

15 minutes ago
 Pak-EU Strategic Engagement Plans help strengthen ..

Pak-EU Strategic Engagement Plans help strengthen bilateral ties: PM

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine V ..

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine Vehicles From 2030

11 hours ago
 US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland ..

US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland's NATO Accession - Sullivan

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.