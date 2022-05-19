Senior Chinese Diplomat Warns US' Sullivan Against Interfering in Internal Affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Chinese Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi has told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during a telephone call that Beijing will take drastic measures to protect its sovereignty and national interests if Washington interferes in the country's internal affairs.

"China will take decisive actions to protect its sovereignty and security interests, and we will make our words a reality," Yang said on Thursday, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

According to the diplomat, Washington has made a series of "incorrect actions and statements interfering in China's internal affairs and damaging its national interests.

"

The Taiwan issue is the most sensitive and important in China-US relations, Yang specified. He said that if Washington continues to play the so-called Taiwan card and keeps going down the "wrong path," it will inevitably result in the emergence of a "dangerous situation."

"We urge the US to clearly understand the situation, strictly honor its own commitments, and respect the One China principle and the three joint China-US communiques," Yang said.

Beijing considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has supported pro-independence forces in Taiwan and sold the island weapons.