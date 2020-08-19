Senior Chinese Official to Visit S. Korea for Talks With National Security Chief - Seoul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Yang Jiechi, a senior Chinese government official, is expected to visit the city of Busan this week to hold talks with the director of the national intelligence service, Suh Hoon, South Korean presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said on Wednesday.

"[They] plan to have talks on Saturday morning and luncheon consultations and to exchange opinions on issues of mutual concern such as South Korea-China coronavirus response cooperation, bilateral relations including high-level exchanges as well as the Korean Peninsula and international security situations," Kang told a briefing, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

According to the news agency, the officials are also expected to discuss Chinese President Xi Jinping's plans to pay a visit to South Korea later this year as soon as the situation with COVID-19 is stabilized.

This will be the first Yang's visit to South Korea in over two years and his first meeting with Suh since the latter assumed office as the national security chief in July, Yonhap said.