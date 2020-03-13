(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) A high-ranking member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Nasser Shabani, has died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported.

Tasnim news agency said that Shabani, who had been a member of IRGC for over 37 years, passed away on Friday.

On Wednesday, the news agency reported that five IRGC members died from the disease while working to prevent the epidemic from worsening.

The World Health Organization declared the spread of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with a death toll of over 4,900 and recoveries exceeding 68,000. The Iranian authorities have reported over 11,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since February 19. More than 500 people died from the infection across the country.