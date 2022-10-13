Senior Diplomat Brian Nichols to Lead US Delegation in Haiti This Week - State Dept.

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols will lead the interagency US delegation visiting Haiti this week to address pressing issues facing the Caribbean nation, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, will lead an interagency delegation to Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 12-13," the State Department said in a press release.

Nichols will be joined by South Command (SOUTHCOM) deputy head Lt. Gen. Andrew Croft as well as by senior personnel from the White House, Defense Department and the Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the release said.

In Port-au-Prince, the US delegation will meet with Prime Minister Ariel Henry as well as with leaders from the private sectors and civil society to address a wide range of pressing issues affecting Haiti, the release said.

The delegation intends to assess ways to further assist Haitian authorities in their quest of fighting increasingly present criminal organizations, and the current cholera epidemic affecting the country, the release added.

