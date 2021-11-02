MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with Lebanese Ambassador to Moscow, Chawki Bou Nassar, the preparations for the visit of the Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to Russia in late November, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Last week, a source from the Lebanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Bou Habib is due to visit Moscow on November 22.

"(The officials) touched upon substantive and organizational issues of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lebanese Republic Abdallah Bou Habib's working visit to Moscow by the end of November," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also discussed the "worrisome" situation in Lebanon, with the Russian side reaffirming commitment to "the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the friendly Lebanese Republic."

"Support was also expressed for the activities of the Government of Lebanon, headed by Prime Prime Minister (Najib) Mikati aimed at overcoming the crisis in the economy and social sphere and solving other pressing issues on the national agenda," the ministry said.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia officially recalled its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and demanded that the Lebanese ambassador leaves the kingdom within 48 hours. An Arab diplomatic source told Sputnik that Riyadh was considering the possibility of breaking off diplomatic relations with Beirut. Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE followed suit by ordering the Lebanese ambassadors to leave the country.

Lebanese media published excerpts from the information minister's interview with Al-Jazeera, in which he stated that the actions of the Arab coalition in Yemen were aggression, the Houthi rebels were forced to defend themselves, and the war in Yemen was generally pointless. George Kordahi later noted that these words were said in August before he was appointed minister. The official also said that he did not want to offend Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The Lebanese prime minister said that Kordahi's words did not reflect the official position of Lebanon on the Yemeni issue.