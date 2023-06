Senior Diplomats of Russia, Syria, Turkey, Iran to Meet in Astana June 21 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) A meeting of deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran will be held in Astana on June 21, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"On June 20-21, a large Russian delegation will fly to Astana. There will be a meeting at the level of deputy foreign ministers on June 21," Bogdanov told reporters.